Sara Evans' Estranged Husband Jay Barker Charged With Felony Aggravated Assault

Sara Evans' husband Jay Barker, a former Alabama quarterback, has been charged with felony aggravated assault, The Tennessean reports.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office records obtained by The Tennessean, Barker was placed on a 12-hour hold for domestic violence.

Barker was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly trying to hit two people with a vehicle.

According to documents on file with Metro Nashville General Sessions Court, two people were leaving a party at a neighbor's house around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. As they pulled into the driveway of a nearby home, Barker allegedly reversed his vehicle "at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed."

The Tennessean reports that the occupants of the vehicle contacted the police after Barker drove away from the home.

Barker is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.

Barker and Evans married in 2008. The Tennessean reports that Evans and Barker separated in April and Evans filed for divorce in August, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" on the part of Barker.