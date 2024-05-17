Sara Evans Drops New Song Hours After Canceling ACM Awards Appearance

Bust out the tinfoil hats, folks. We've got a potential Sara Evans conspiracy on our hands. The ACM Awards aired last night, and by and large, it went off without a hitch. Well, obvious hitches. Sure, you had people complaining about the show's network coverage. And Morgan Wallen getting blatantly snubbed. Okay, so maybe there were a few cracks, but nothing substantial enough to break the proverbial dam.

Except in the case of Sara Evans, who pulled out of the ACM Awards at the last minute. As she tells it, she was "super sick" and wasn't up to attending the show. Evans addressed this on her X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

You can't control a sudden illness. In fact, it's admirable Evans prioritized her health and well-being over the ACM Awards. It's a little interesting, though. About an hour after the show ended, Evans took to Facebook to announce a surprise drop of her song, "Sorry Now."

Huh. Peculiar, ain't it? Even the message seems like it was premeditated. A person doesn't drop a whole song out of nowhere without some layers of planning present. Ah, but the web unravels further, my friends. Less than an hour after the "Sorry Now" surprise, Evans saw fit to change her Facebook profile picture, too.

Sara Evans Dropped Out Of The ACM Awards, Then Put Out A New Song, 'Sorry Now,' After The Show

So far, nobody seems too bothered by the convenient timing of events. Of course, fans are saying they hope Evans makes a swift recovery from her illness. Truthfully, it's possibly not even as deep as I'm pushing it to be. All I'm saying is that dropping a new song an hour after the show you said you weren't going to is over seems like a bit of a statement.

Maybe there aren't any seedy, strange background machinations at play. Perhaps the simplest answer is the "correct one." Evans felt like making her fans happy after their disappointment with her absence from the ACM Awards. Maybe she always intended to release "Sorry Now" after the show, even if she had attended. The most likely explanation is that Evans intended to drop the new song along with her appearance at the show. It's likely not even Evans at the keyboard as these artists have PR teams that handle a lot of these things.

Evans' team likely proceeded with the song drop since the singer already put in the hard work. Fans got at least a bit of good news about the singer. Feel better Sara.