Sara Evans Cancels On ACM Awards At Last Moment As Fans Send Prayers

Sara Evans is pulling out of the ACM Awards at the last moment. The country singer revealed that she wouldn't be able to perform at this year's event. There's no nefarious reason. Unfortunately, Evans just fell sick at the worst possible time.

Evans made the announcement that she was going to miss the event on social media. She wrote on X, "Unfortunately I have been super sick this week. I was hoping to feel better, but I am not able to make it to the ACM Awards tonight and I have to reschedule my shows in Rocky Mount, Virginia this weekend. I am sooooo sad and was looking forward to everything," she added. "Love y'all and can't wait to get to get back on the road and sing with you soon."

In response to the post, many people sent her prayers and well wishes. One wrote, "Wish I could Cook you My Chicken soup , grandmas. Truth be told , quick recovery Ms Road Warrior , country music Angel . Paul loves you In My prayers."

Another commented, "Feel better darling. You are in My prayers ?. Country music Angel." Yet another wrote, "i'm sorry that you've come down sick; i hope that you get better soon; good wishes & love 2 u beautiful."

Sara Evans Talks Eating Disorder

Previously, Evans opened up about having anxiety and an eating disorder. She said, "I have an eating disorder. I'm more scared of being fat than anything in the world, and that's not good. That's not normal." Evans detailed events that left her particularly stressed. For instance, the record label wanted her to lose baby weight."My record label, every time I had a baby, they would be like, 'When's she gonna lose weight?' " Evans recalled. "So things like that would just get in my head."

Evans also said she struggles with anxiety. It's something that she's dealt with for years before finally getting medication to treat it. She said, "I had severe PTSD and anxiety, but it was the '80s, and I didn't have a name for it. I don't think my mother even thought, like, 'Maybe I should take her to therapy.' I thought I could handle it because I'm tough."