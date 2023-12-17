Sara Bareilles stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show" recently to talk "Waitress: The Musical," a big-screen version of Bareilles' acclaimed run on Broadway as the character Jenna Hunterson.

The film marks the end of Bareilles' run in the musical version of "Waitress," which is based on a 2007 movie of the same title.

"There is something kind of bittersweet about it,"Bareilles said. "I think there's a very real knowing that this will be the last time I'm on stage in that role, which doesn't mean you can't go on stage in that role."

Clarkson reacted positively to Bareilles' suggestion, saying "I do want to do it." As did the studio audience.

Bareilles' is in part impressed by Clarkson's Kellyoke rendition of "She Used to Be Mine." a song from the musical, saying that she's watched the clip "3,000 times."

"I closed my eyes for the entire thing because I hadn't seen 'Waitress' so I really didn't know what I was walking into and that song is so beautiful," Clarkson said. "It's like the most amazing song. I got through it once and I was proud to get through it without just completely breaking down."

While together, Bareilles and Clarkson led the audience through a singalong of soundtrack selection "What's Inside": a song that lists off dessert ingredients.

Per Playbill, when "Waitress" opened on April 24, 2016, it made history as the first Broadway musical with women in the composer-lyricist (Bareilles), writer (book author Jessie Nelson), director (Diane Paulus) and choreographer (Lorin Latarro) roles.

Others to play the Hunterson role onstage include Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Nicolette Robinson and Jennifer Nettles.

"Waitress: The Musical" began a limited theatrical run on Dec. 7. It premiered in July at the Tribeca Film Festival.