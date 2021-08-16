Sam Williams, Grandson of Legendary Hank Williams, Releases New Song Featuring Dolly Parton

With every new song that Sam Williams releases ahead of his debut album Glasshouse Children, he proves that he is definitely worthy of following in the musical family tradition as the son of Hank Williams Jr and grandson of the legendary Hank Williams Sr. The Nashville singer-songwriter's latest release with his label Mercury Nashville is "Happy All The Time," a duet featuring none other than the iconic Dolly Parton.

Unlike some of his prior releases like "Kids (Feat. Keith Urban)" or "10-4, "Happy All The Time" is an emotional ballad full of hopeless romanticism about what exactly can make you happy. According to a press release, "'Happy All The Time' was written a few years ago by Sam and Mary Gauthier and produced by Bobby Holland and Sean McConnell and features country music icon, Dolly Parton. The wistful and moving track is a reflection of the struggles to fill the kind of void that no material wealth ever could."

Williams' debut album is set for release on August 20th but is currently available for preorder. The tracklist includes 10 songs including the previously released "Kids (Feat. Keith Urban)," "10-4," ''Can't Fool Your Own Blood," "SHUTEYE" and "The World: Alone," which was released in honor of Williams' late sister Katie Williams' 28th birthday.

Williams premiered his new song on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1 and talked about how honored he was to have gotten the opportunity to work with Parton, a Country Music Hall of Fame member, on his new album.

"She has one of my favorite voices of absolutely all time and she can do so much with it. It's just as strong now as it's ever been," Williams gushed.

"It's just so awesome for country music, for the queen of everything, for a legend like that to embrace someone so new, a little bit left of center, it's just amazing and I can't believe it."

