Sam Waterston Leaving 'Law & Order' After 30 Years

The curtain's falling on an iconic chapter of NBC's "Law & Order," with Sam Waterston gearing up for his grand finale. Stepping out of District Attorney Jack McCoy's shoes after over 400 episodes, his last act drops on Feb. 22.

Tony Goldwyn, known for his roles in "Oppenheimer" and "Scandal," is ready to fill those formidable shoes as the new DA. Goldwyn, who once portrayed Frank Goren in "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," is back, but this time he's breathing life into a fresh persona on "Law & Order."

The 83-year-old Waterston made his "Law & Order" entrance in the Season 5 opener, "Second Opinion" in 1994. His portrayal of McCoy was a tour de force that bagged him a SAG Award and three Emmy nods for Outstanding Lead Actor from 1997 to 2000. McCoy wasn't just confined to "Law & Order"; Waterston took him across the franchise's universe, gracing "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "Law & Order: Trial by Jury."

Waterston shared a heartfelt message to the fans, thanking them for their support through the years:

"Greetings, you wonderful people. It's a pleasure to talk directly like this to the backbone of Law & Order's absolutely amazing audience. The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me. There's sadness in leaving, but I'm just too curious about what's next. An actor doesn't want to let himself get too comfortable. I'm more grateful to you than I can say. L&O's continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding come-back, is all thanks to you and Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side. Thank you, Sam"