Sam Hunt Has Some Great Personal News With Baby Announcement

Sam Hunt has announced that he and his partner Hannah Lee Fowler are expecting another child. He couldn't be happier about it.

The country singer dropped by iHeartCountry recently, where he opened up about the new addition to their lives. Although he's very excited for his third child, he admitted that the news disrupted his fall hunting plans. He's had to alter them and cut them short, although I'm sure Hannah needs him more than he needs to hunt right now.

"I just feel very blessed to have another one on the way," Hunt said, being "obsessed" with the dad life. The third child will join their daughter Lucy Louise, 2, and their son Lowry Lee, who's almost 1. The child is expected in May 2025.

Hunt also explained that they're trying to get their daughter to understand what they're expecting. "We talk about [it]. I say, Mama has a baby on the way and we'll point to her belly and she says, 'No, I have a baby on the way,'" he laughed.

Sam Hunt Wants To Focus More On His Family

Naturally, with the news of having a third child, his priorities have shifted, although he's thinking a few years ahead.

"I'm hopefully, in the next couple years, going to take a break from touring," Hunt explained, "The crowds have been so great and I want to get out there and tour while my kids are really young and they're able to come with me."

"And while people are interested in coming to see us because I don't want to take that for granted."

With three growing children, the singer will need to adapt to their lives. I'm certain Hunt will still pursue music but being there for his kids will be a higher priority.

Despite learning she's with child, Fowler seemed to still want Hunt to enjoy at least some of his hunting trips.

Hunt explained that in the "heat of the touring season," he "started booking a bunch" of hunting trips for the fall.

"I found out about two months ago that we've got a baby on the way. So Hannah started feeling really sick, and so I was gone for three or four days at a time. She's at home with two kids, sick, so I'm having to rearrange some of my plans, but she's still going to let me [go]," Hunt said.