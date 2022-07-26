A Sam Elliott Road Trip Around the United States

There are tons of notable actors out there known for starring in westerns, but there's really only one Hollywood cowboy. Sam Elliott has become an icon from his signature mustache to his unique and gruff voice that stands him apart from everyone else. He's perfect everywhere, from the Wild West to the military, and is always entertaining whether it's a comedy or a drama. If you love Sam Elliott as much as we do, this grand tour of the United States takes you to some of his most notable filming locations from throughout his beloved career.

Did You Hear About the Morgans -- Santa Fe, New Mexico

A couple of New Yorkers with marital problems (Sarah Jessica Parker and Hugh Grant) accidentally witness a murder and have to go into witness protection...in Ray, Wyoming. They stay with Paul (Sam Elliott) and his wife in the small Wyoming town to hide out, and it's honestly just as funny as it sounds. Despite taking place among the mountains of Wyoming, the film was filmed in New Mexico in Santa Fe as well as the nearby town of Roy. In fact, many of the scenes were shot on Val Kilmer's ranch about 20 miles outside of town. The cabin they stay in during the movie is also owned by Kilmer on his property. Obviously, you can't visit his land -- apparently, it's hard to find anyway -- but you can visit Santa Fe and the surrounding small towns to get a feel for what they experienced in this funny film.

Conagher -- Cañon City, Colorado

This was a made-for-TV movie, but it might just be one of the most underrated westerns out there. And not just because Sam Elliott is in the lead. He stars as the cowboy Conn Conaugher, who comes to the aid of a woman in need, played by real-life wife Katharine Ross, in the middle of nowhere. He's the ideal guy to protect her from bandits and, since it's Sam, he looks pretty cool doing it. The majority of this memorable movie was filmed in the Colorado Springs area, especially in Cañon City, which is about an hour south. Given the incredible scenery up in Colorado, it's an ideal location for a western.

Road House -- Santa Clarita, California

Ah, Road House. Peak Sam and peak Swayze. While the plot still doesn't necessarily make sense, it will always be one of the best movies of the late 80s. Elliott plays an old bar friend of Swayze who comes to help him out while he's trying to clean up a bar in Missouri. The Double Deuce, "the meanest, loudest and rowdiest bar south of the Mason-Dixon Line" may be set in Missouri, but it was actually all filmed in California. While the Santa Clarita area captured most of the outdoor scenery, including the area where Swayze's character lives, The Double Deuce was specifically filmed at Anaheim's The Cowboy Boogie.

Mask -- Los Angeles, California

Sam Elliott has filmed a ton of projects in Los Angeles. His sitcom The Ranch was filmed on a sound stage there, and it was also where he earned his Oscar nomination for A Star is Born. But one of the most memorable movies of his career that actually turned him into a leading man is Mask. The film centers around a teenager with a facial deformity struggling with high school acceptance. He finds newfound friendship with his mother's biker gang, especially Gar (Elliott), who becomes like a father figure. It's based on the true story of Roy L. "Rocky" Dennis, who lived in the Los Angeles area in the late 70s, so the location choice for filming is spot on.

Lifeguard -- Torrance, California

It's not your typical Sam Elliott movie, but it's one of his earliest leading roles. He plays a lifeguard in his early 30s who just isn't sure what to do with his life. He feels like he isn't doing much compared to his old friends after attending his high school reunion and finds himself in a bizarre situation with a high school girl he meets at the beach. Lifeguard was filmed in the beautiful beach town of Torrance, just outside of Los Angeles.

Tombstone -- Tucson, Arizona

Best western of the '90s right here. Elliott, Russell, Paxton, Kilmer. The ultimate combination that just can't be topped when bringing to life the story of legendary Wild West gunslinger Wyatt Earp. Elliott played Earp's older brother Virgil who assists him in trying to clean up Tombstone and protect it during the now historic shootout at the O.K. Corral. Though some westerns have been filmed in Tombstone itself, (which you can also visit), this movie was shot in Tucson at the Old Tucson Studios. It's become a tourist attraction based on the number of notable western movies and shows that have filmed there, but sadly it's currently closed to the public. You can still drive by to get a glimpse, though!

1883 -- Fort Worth, Texas

It's safe to say we all went wild when Elliott was cast in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. He didn't play a Dutton, but he did have a seriously cool character. Shea Brennan was a Union veteran who, after losing his wife and daughter, decided to help lead a wagon train of immigrants from Texas to Oregon. He meets up with the Dutton family, headed up to Montana, and they join forces on what ends up being the most memorable journey. The story starts in Fort Worth, and that's actually where many of the scenes were filmed. Parts of the downtown area were shut down and transformed into a Wild West town which, combined with some CGI magic, was quite effective.

We Were Soldiers -- Fort Benning, Georgia

It's Sam without his iconic mustache, but this was one good war movie. Based on the novel by Lieutenant General (Ret.) Hal Moore and reporter Joseph L. Galloway, the movie dramatizes the real-life events from the Battle of Ia Drang in 1965 during the Vietnam War. Elliott stars opposite Mel Gibson as Sergeant Major Basil L. Plumley, a real person whose memorable and gruff one-liners made Elliott an ideal choice to portray on the big screen. Parts of the film were captured at the very real Fort Benning in Georgia.

Gettysburg -- Gettysburg National Park

Potentially one of the greatest (and longest) war films ever made is the story behind one of the most important moments in the Civil War. Countless incredible actors joined this cast to bring to life this historic battle ranging from Jeff Daniels to Martin Sheen. Elliott took on the role of Union Brigadier General John Buford, who is credited with playing a major role in the Union win at Gettysburg. One of the coolest parts of this movie is that it was really filmed on the Gettysburg Battlefield, the first time in history the National Park Service allowed Hollywood to film on that sacred ground. Many additional scenes were also filmed at the nearby Adams County farm.

The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot -- Turner Falls, Massachusetts

If you're looking for a new Sam Elliott adventure film, this is it. He plays legendary war hero, Calvin Barr, whose claim to fame was assassinating Hitler years prior on an undercover mission. Now the government needs him again, but this time, to find the mythical creature bigfoot. The majority of the filming for this unique project took place in the charming village of Turner Falls.

