Sam Elliott Hates 'Yellowstone,' Recalls '1883' Prequel Experience

The wait for the next and final season of Yellowstone is just about over. The six-year journey with the Dutton family finally wraps up starting November 10th. The anticipation remains massive amongst fans of the show. However, it's one person who does not care that it's coming back. Rather, they might be happy the series is finally over instead. It's someone who's deeply intimate with the universe as well: Sam Elliott.

A couple of years ago, Sam Elliott sat down with Marc Maron for his podcast. There, he discussed Yellowstone on the heels of his work on a prequel to the main show, 1883. However, he does not have any love for Taylor Sheridan's massive project which explains why he doesn't watch. "I'm not a Yellowstone fan, I don't watch Yellowstone," Elliott emphasizes. "I love Costner, there's a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I've worked with before, nothing against any of them but it's just too much like f***ing 'Dallas' or something for me... too much sh*t. Too much of that for me."

Sam Elliott Recalls Brutal Experience Shooting Yellowstone Prequel '1883'

Apparently, Elliott's disdain reaches past the main show itself. It also extends to the prequel he was a part of a couple of years ago. Sam has explained in the past that he thinks Taylor Sheridan is a genius and he loved the 1883 set. However, his issue in wardrobe takes him out of the show. He argues over how important the hat is to a western show or film. "In a western, the hat is part of that. And we didn't get the f***ing hat until we got down there in Texas and it was a mistake because we got pushed into a box where we had to settle for a hat. And it was a f***ng hat that didn't fit me. The f***in' hat was too loose on me. It was a hat that just didn't fit," Elliott recalls.

Sheridan tried to console Sam Elliott during all of this, saying he would get him the perfect hat for his character. However, it never spins in his favor, and eventually makes do with what he has at his disposal. Perhaps that remains the actor's biggest issue with the series: a matter of authenticity.