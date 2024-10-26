Salmon Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns At Popular Grocery Chain

Costco has recalled a salmon product due to listeria concerns once more. The disease seems to be contaminating more and more products lately. And the Acme salmon is no exception.

Acme Smoked Fish Corp released a notice to Costco customers revealing their voluntary recall. They've instructed customers to throw out or return their smoked salmon product if it has the Lot number "8512801270."

If you've purchased Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon with that lot number (located on the top right of the packaging, on the front side), then make the appropriate steps.

The notice was sent to Costco members who, due to "Costco records," had bought any of their smoked salmon between the 9 to 13 of October.

Eduardo Carbajosa, the CEO of Acme Smoked Fish Corp, said in the letter that "[they] regret this unfortunate incident and have taken immediate corrective steps to ensure that it never happens again."

If you have already consumed this specific product, then make sure to seek a doctor immediately to manage the symptoms and your health. It is not likely for the average person to die due to listeria. It's best to be avoided, however.

Salmon Recalled Due To Another Listeria Concern

Just this past week, there have been many Listeria or E. coli concerns hitting different factories and suppliers in the food industries across the States. The past month contains many more.

Costco alone has had to recall many products during this time. From Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon, to El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos, to batches of TreeHouse Foods' frozen waffle products.

McDonald's has also spread E. coli thanks to an ingredient in their popular Quarter Pounder burgers. One person died due to the contamination.

Boar's Head was also the cause of a listeria outbreak, killing several consumers.

Companies promise their consumers corrective steps after such outbreaks. In regards to public safety, however, preventative steps should be in place to make these outbreaks virtually impossible. Or at the very least, much less common.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Listeria symptoms include fever, chills, headache, upset stomach, diarrhea, vomiting, and muscle aches. Listeria can prove fatal to those with weakened immune systems.