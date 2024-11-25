Salad Topping Recalled In 20 States Over Allergen Concern

It seems like the US is pulling more and more food from shelves every day. Now, with a slight mix-up of ingredients, a tasty salad topping is being recalled due to one particular ingredient that shouldn't be there.

If you happen to have a pack of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style in your cupboard, go and check the pack. If your salad topping has the best-by date of June 20, 2025, and UPC code 7 87359 17504 6, your bag is being recalled.

The mistake made by the food company was pointed out by one keen-tongued customer. On November 19th, they contacted the producer to let them know they had made a possibly fatal error. Rather than fried tortilla strips, the salad topping contained fried onions, requiring all bags to be recalled.

The problem with the mix-up is that while tortilla strips are made of corn, fried onions contain wheat. As anyone with a wheat allergy will tell you, this can lead to unpleasant reactions. There are varying degrees of wheat allergy, ranging from slight discomfort, to seriously adverse, life-threatening effects.

Consequently, the FDA has warned people with these bags to throw them out or return them to where they got them for a refund. In the release by the FDA about the recalled salad topping, they say "People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product."

Salad Topping The Latest In Recalled US Food Products

This salad topping is just another in a long line of recalled food products to hit shelves, briefly. The outbreaks of E. Coli around the US have been vast. Recently, everyone from McDonald's to meat plants has been affected.

However, this is a little closer to the recall of 80,000 lbs of butter sold by Costo. In this case, a misprint left out the dairy content, meaning lactose intolerant people may be at risk. I wonder what they'll do with the recalled salad topping and butter. Do they go in a bin? Maybe they're sold on to countries with fewer rules? Who knows.