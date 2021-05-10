Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson (Sadie Robertson Huff) is returning to television in a whole new way. The reality show star, speaker, Dancing With the Stars runner-up and author's young adult fiction book Life Just Got Real is being adapted into a scripted television series.

Robertson shared the news on Instagram on Friday, May 7.

"I really can't believe my fiction book is about to come to life as a scripted series! Feeling incredibly grateful," Robertson wrote. "As always ALL glory to God and I pray God would use this show as another way to encourage people in their everyday life and bring family and friends together 💛"

According to Deadline, the series follows two high school girls with very different backgrounds who join a reality TV show and realize "life is messy, love is hard, and second chances don't come around every day."

Robertson, who'll serve as a producer on the series, will make guest appearances on the show.

Brad Krevoy, who produced Dumb and Dumber, The Princess Switch and When Calls the Heart, will also serve as producer.

"I am so excited to jump into the world of scripted television, and to be doing it with Brad [Krevoy] who has been producing positive, inspirational entertainment for years," Robertson told Deadline. "My hope is that this would be an encouraging show for people to watch together that has an inspirational message woven within. I can't wait to get started!"

Robertson's book Life Just Got Real: A Live Original Novel, which she co-wrote with Cindy Coloma, focuses on sixteen-year-old A.J. Smith, who grew up in Louisiana, and Kate Kelly, who grew up in Nashville, Tennessee and lives the jet-set lifestyle with famous people. When both A.J. and Kate join the reality show Real Life, they realize they must stay true to themselves.

Robertson previously appeared in the films God's Not Dead 2 and I'm Not Ashamed.

Robertson is currently expecting a daughter, Honey James Huff, with her husband, Christian Huff.