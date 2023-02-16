Who Is Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend? Inside The ‘American Idol’ Host’s Romance With Aubrey Paige

While Ryan Seacrest is no stranger to the spotlight, having hosted some of the biggest live shows to date, his love life is a bit of a mystery. He was casually linked to a few models and even a Playboy Playmate after amassing his American Idol fame in 2002, but his first official public relationship didn't come until 2010 when he started dating actress and dancer Julianne Hough.



The celebrity pair dated for three years before amicably splitting up. No bad blood was shed, and even now, the pair has nothing but nice things to say about each other. "There is nothing uncomfortable about it because we've remained friends," Seacrest said during a recent interview with Hough on his show On-Air With Ryan Seacrest.



Not long after his relationship with Hough ended, the American Idol host found love again with professional chef Shayna Taylor. They briefly dated from 2013 to 2014 and then reconnected again in 2017. They split for good in 2020 for unknown reasons, though a representative for the paid said they are "each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."



Ever the romantic, Seacrest wouldn't be without a partner for long. Just a year later, he met his current girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petoskey.

Meeting Aubrey





Sadly, we have yet to hear the story behind how these two lovebirds met. Back in May of 2021,

they were spotted

galavanting around the Hamptons together, but how their relationship began remains a mystery. All we know is that by December of that year, the 25-year-old model was publicly declaring her affection for the 48-year-old host.

"Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man 😍🙌🏼"

of adorable photos of the couple on New Year's Eve. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022 🥂."

Who Is Aubrey Paige?





Before meeting Seacrest, Paige (who goes by Aubrey Paige rather than Aubrey Paige Petoskey) was already making a name for herself in the fashion and fitness world. The 25-year-old New York native has been modeling

since 2019,

having worked with a variety of brands, from posing for a Dicks Sporting Goods catalog to walking the runway at

for Naeem Khan.

In addition to modeling, Paige is also a travel and fitness influencer. On her

Instagram

account, she often posts videos of herself working out as well as photos of her exotic adventures. Beyond her career in front of the camera, she recently

that she's written a screenplay.

While she briefly moved to

Texas

for college, Paige officially declared Los Angeles home

.

No Photos Please



Seacrest is notoriously private about his relationships, and his courtship with Paige is no different, The couple has kept things mainly under wraps since they started dating and have only attended one red carpet event together. However, his co-host Kelly Ripa did give her stamp of approval on-air during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. She called her "the most exciting guest" who attended her husband, Mark Consuelos's birthday party.



"Kelly said, 'We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody,'" Seacrest said, recounting the evening. Ripa then chimed in and said: "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'"



Ripa said she was "so fond" of Paige and joked that she would "go into seclusion" if Seacrest broke up with her. But beyond that brief exchange and Paige's few Instagram posts with the TV host, it seems this couple is determined to keep their relationship on the down low.

Future Fatherhood?



Despite this, it's clear that Ryan Seacrest is head over heels. So much so that he's hinted at settling down in a way that seemed totally out of the question for so long. The same year he started seeing Paige, he said in an interview with WSJ Magazine that having kids was something he wanted -- even if his mother had "given up" on him.



"I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life," he says. "I do want to have kids. But I haven't even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it's become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that.... I want to be available and present."



But it doesn't seem like that major step will be happening anytime soon. During a 2022 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, he said he's "happy in the present moment" and in no rush to get married. "I don't think about anything else," he said. "Why push it?"



For now, it looks like Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige are content to enjoy their time together without the added pressure of a wedding or children. And if their snuggly Instagrams are any indication, there's no doubt they're doing just that.



