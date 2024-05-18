Ryan Seacrest Details Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Farewell

The American Idol finale is bound to be a massive spectacle of a night. Not only are we crowning a winner but we are celebrating Katy Perry's tenure as host on the show.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Ryan Seacrest dove into detail about how Perry and the crew are celebrating rather than lamenting her departure. He revealed that the finale will dedicate a significant portion towards remembering her contributions to the show. ""She's gonna perform," he announced, "we're gonna celebrate her all night." "Then afterwards, I eat fish and vegetables - so she's taking us for steak...It's a celebratory night, right?"

Seacrest takes a trip down memory lane, recounting the memories and the relationship everyone has with one another. "It's been a fantastic seven years with her, so sad to see her go," Seacrest adds. "We all know each other very, very well. The judges have such an amazing chemistry but the show, through its existence, has always evolved into the next chapter and we're gonna do it again."

Perry announced that she would be leaving American Idol in February. Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel on his show, the "Teenage Dream" pop star is incredibly grateful for the opportunity. She then detailed her desire to pursue new opportunities. ""I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," she told Kimmel. "I mean I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

Who Could Replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol'?

There are countless names swirling in the race to find Perry's replacement. Let her be the deciding factor, she's enlisting Jelly Roll to be the new judge. When she spoke with E! News, she gave Jelly Roll her seal of approval, "I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show." "I was convinced at anything he said," she continues." "He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

Ryan Seacrest put Meghan Trainor's name in the running, arguing her credentials for the show. "She was very good. Meghan is a super talent, too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun and she's spontaneous."

Lionel Richie, ever the throwback, threw Madonna's name in the ring. If producers had it their way, they'd pick up Jon Bon Jovi, despite his hefty price tag. Regardless, Perry left a big seat behind. We'll see who can fill it.