Ryan Seacrest And Carrie Underwood Are Thick As Thieves And Other ‘American Idol’ Judges Are Mad At Him

Rumors are swirling - along with plenty of alleged backstage drama - that host Ryan Seacrest has been behaving like a besotted fanboy around new American Idol judge and former winner Carrie Underwood. And it isn't endearing him much to the other judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, either.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Per RadarOnline.com, a source allegedly said that Seacrest, 49, isn't just trying to make Underwood's transition into her new role snag-free. It seems like Richie and Bryan feel sort of snubbed by Seacrest, whether intentionally or inadvertently. According to this source, "Seacrest's determination to make his pet Underwood a success makes it seem 'like Luke and Lionel are not as important.'"

Oops! Sounds like Bryan and Richie are in a bit of a snit and need a little extra love these days from their pal and Idol colleague, Ryan.

A Source Supposedly Spilled The Tea On Ryan Seacrest's Actions Regarding Carrie Underwood

Seacrest Apparently Is Taking His Attitude To 'Fawning' Territory

Claimed this source, "[Carrie's] not only a huge talent who contributes so much to the show, she's also a sweetheart to boot, but Ryan's taking his idolatry to a crazy level. She's quite nervous and wants to do her best job, and Ryan's appointed himself Carrie's guiding light. She's his favorite, he gives her most if not all his attention and when she speaks, he's all ears."

Lionel Richie And Luke Bryan Genuinely Admire Carrie Underwood

Even If They Have A Beef With Ryan Seacrest About His Alleged Doting On Her

Bryan and Richie reportedly have the greatest professional regard for Underwood. She is one of the bona fide superstars that American Idol spring-boarded to top-drawer fame and success nearly twenty years ago.

Underwood has enjoyed a spectacular career thus far. It has been distinguished by hits like "Before He Cheats" and performing the Sunday Night Football theme song. (She reportedly gets a hefty $1 million for that each week. At the risk of mixing sports metaphors, I would call that a major slam dunk!)

Are Bryan And Richie Miffed At Seacrest?

Word Has It They Are

Another source reportedly explains, "The guys are pretty spellbound by Carrie, too, and they don't blame her a bit. But Ryan's obvious preferential treatment of her has their noses out of joint and they're getting really mad at him. They would greatly appreciate it if Ryan could take it down a peg or three!"

Let's see if Ryan Seacrest dials back his worshipful attitude toward Carrie Underwood. Stay tuned to find out!