Ryan Culwell Hits the Road in Scenic Video for 'Colorado Blues' [Premiere]

Americana singer-songwriter Ryan Culwell sings of restlessness and longing on "Colorado Blues," the latest single from forthcoming album Run Like A Bull (out Jan. 28 via Missing Piece Records).

"I get blue like Colorado/ I hang down like those Rocky mountain skies," Culwell sings.  "In the valley oh why do I go/ Dreaming on the mountains I should climb."

The video, which Wide Open Country is exclusively premiering today, captures both the excitement and uneasiness of wandering hearts.

"We cut the 'Colorado Blues' video just like we cut the record; we followed our instincts and didn't look back," Culwell tesll Wide Open Country. "I worked with Neilson Hubbard and Joshua Britt and we focused in on the feeling of longing that's in the song as we played with the landscapes and light."

Watch the video for "Colorado Blues" below.

Produced by Neilson Hubbard, Run Like a Bull is Culwell's follow-up to 2018's The Last American.

"I think that first record was me setting my gaze on where I come from and the second one was me setting my gaze on the country as a whole," Culwell said in a statement. "This time around, though, I wanted to set my gaze more on myself."

