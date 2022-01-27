'Yellowstone' Actor Ryan Bingham Cancels Live Performances After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Yellowstone actor and country star Ryan Bingham went on social media to reveal he has tested positive for COVID. The actor, who plays Walker on the Paramount Network show, was set to be a headliner for Mile 0 Fest in Key West, Florida.

Through Instagram stories the singer-songwriter shared the news, saying he was following all the protocols in order to keep the crew and his fans safe.

He stated, "I am sorry to announce that I've had to pull off the Mile 0 Fest this week in Key West. I've fallen under the weather and tested positive for Covid." The singer continued,"...I won't be cleared to get back on the road in time for this show. Wish I could be there for you, but hope y'all have a great time in Key West and I'll see ya out on the road again very soon. Much Love."

Bingham is a Grammy-winning musician with six studio albums and one live album released under his own label, Axster Bingham Records. His first two studio albums, Mescalito and Roadhouse Sun, received critical acclaim. He went on to earn a Golden Globe Award, a Critic's Choice Award, an Academy Award and a Grammy Award for co-writing "The Weary Kind," which was featured in the 2009 film Crazy Heart.

He has performed in Yellowstone throughout the four seasons, most recently performing "Hallelujah" and "The Poet." The singer stated he actually landed the role thanks to a spontaneous encounter with Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan.

"I met the writer, Taylor Sheridan, when he was working on the project. He initially contacted me about working on the project and maybe just writing some songs for the show. Once we met and started hanging out, he found out I grew up riding horses -- my family ranched out in New Mexico -- so I grew up doing a lot of that kind of cowboy stuff," the singer told Wide Open Country back in 2019. "So he said 'Well, I oughta just write you a part in the show.' He said 'I'll just write something small' [and said] 'If you do good, I'll keep you in there and if you suck we'll just kill you off. I'm still in there so far. We'll see how it goes."

It was recently announced that his co-star, Luke Grimes, will also share management with Bingham. Grimes is pursuing a country music career.

