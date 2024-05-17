Roundup: Looking At The Best Dresses At The 2024 ACM Awards

When it comes to the ACM Awards, you know we must go over the dresses. When people dress to the nines, you're legally required to acknowledge them. Or at least, it should be a legal requirement. Let's get started (and these aren't in any particular order — there's already enough competition involved)!

1. Ashley McBryde

First, we've got Ashley McBryde in what I'll call the "Disney Villain Drip." That's a high compliment, by the way. Can you think of one unfashionable Disney villain?

The answer is no. You can't tell me McBryde doesn't have mild Mother Gothel undertones, either!

2. Miranda Lambert

Full marks for this look honestly pic.twitter.com/FN24SvfSeu — Miranda Lambert Fan (@ranfancentral) May 17, 2024

Next, we have Miranda Lambert, obviously styled after a Mortal Kombat character! "Wait, what are you talking about? Mortal Kombat characters don't dress like that!" Oh, no? Have you seen what women in fighting games typically wear when they're stomping people out?

This would have ate omg pic.twitter.com/GPZmVd0aM6 — Daily Sindel? (@DailySindel) April 29, 2024

Lie and tell me Lambert doesn't look like she's about to scream someone's head into a fine paste. Also, that Sindel picture wasn't my first choice to properly illustrate Lambert's fit, but if I showed y'all any of the other Sindel fits, I'd get fired. So, look those up on your own time!

3. Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini shines as this year's golden girl as she arrives at the Academy of Country Music Awards. #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/wWyBvfb30h — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 16, 2024

When you look at the first picture of Ballerini's dress, you're like, "Eh, it's cute. Nothing too spectacular, though." But then you see that beautiful train cascading down onto the ground? Delightful. ...In fact, it's so dazzling, I don't even have a vaguely snarky comment or comparison to make. Look at that confident pose, man. How can I quip about that?

4. MacKenzie Porter

I'm about to act up, y'all. I'm sorry. The dress is utterly gorgeous. But as a comic book nerd, I can't look at this and not see Emma Frost.

Just because it might not be obvious to everyone! Emma Frost has been a hero much, much longer than she was a villain! pic.twitter.com/Cu66V8aEcX — Jonathan Loves X-Men (@jonathan_eff) May 1, 2024

Again, this isn't the best Emma Frost photo to help you visualize what I'm talking about. And again, please look up some Emma Frost pictures on your own time. Just know that Porter looks like she's about to lust over a man who needs to wear a visor at all times.

5. Alana Springsteen

Alana Springsteen looking like she's about to go on a magic carpet ride. (A classy dress, to be clear.) I can show you the wooooorld...

Shining, shimmering, spleeendid...

6. Tiera Kennedy

...You know what? Again, I don't have any snarky commentary. You look good, Kennedy. ...Also, that fabric looks mighty comfortable.