Roseanne Barr Shares Her Thoughts On Presidential Election, Offers "Truce"

Roseanne Barr has officially entered the chat. The disgraced comedian weighed in on the presidential election, and did so in a way that's definitely on brand.

Barr spoke about offering a truce between party lines. She said that the division in America has to end. But she also used the opportunity to bash Kamala Harris and the Democratic party.

She wrote, "Today, I would like to offer a truce no matter what happens. This division has to end. Whether Trump wins and we have world peace and prosperity and the constitution is safe or Kamala is installed and we turn into a failed state where free speech is illegal and we use foreign wars for money laundering and we own nothing and like it and go to jail for being critical of democrats and we have to eat dogs to survive like every other socialist country- I don't want to fight with my fellow Americans anymore. It's not your fault you're brainwashed and prefer evil over good."

Roseanne Barr Weighs In

In a recent interview, Barr also shared what she would do if Harris beats Trump at the polls. Given the fact she was canceled over a racist comment comparing a minority to a monkey, Barr hasn't dulled her knife. She compared the reign of Harris to the film Planet of the Apes. No racism intended, at least I think not. I'll let you judge Barr's own words.

She said, "If she wins, you know, I will reference the movie that I reference. And everybody should watch Planet of the Apes."

Barr continued to explain her reasoning. She said, "It's a very popular movie. But it's about a militarized police force that comes and locks you up for saying the wrong things. That's what it's basically about. It's about fascism. And if she wins, number one, or two, there will be another lockdown immediately."

She also added, "There will be a lockdown. You know, because they've got to get their -- they have to get their ducks in a row for what they're doing. Which is siphoning public money, and putting it into private pockets. That's what they're about."