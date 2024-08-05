Roseanne Barr Goes After Kamala Harris In Latest Rant

Roseanne Barr is putting her two cents into the 2024 presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Barr blasted Harris for not agreeing to a debate with Trump at Fox News.

Meanwhile, Harris wanted to honor the original debate at ABC News that Trump had scheduled with Joe Biden. Barr wrote, "No one is surprised Kamala is backing out of debating Trump after what my girl @TulsiGabbard did to her. I wouldn't show up on a debate stage ever again if I was her either."

It's not the first time Barr has gotten political. Previously, Barr garnered controversy and became effectively canceled for tweeting about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. Since then Barr has been quite vocal about the sharp turn her career took after that. She said all of Hollywood turned against her.

"I'm the only person who's lost everything, whose life's work was stolen, stolen by people who I thought loved me," Barr told the outlet. "And there was silence. There was no one in Hollywood really defending me publicly, except for Mo'nique, who is a brave, close, dear friend."

Roseanne Barr Canceled

Barr said that her critics tried to silence her and tried to also push her over the edge.

"They just tried to kill me, and I felt like they killed my character," Barr told The Megyn Kelly Show. "I thought they wanted me to kill myself, and all my friends did, too. They said, 'They're trying to push you to suicide.'"

However, Barr said that it was her friend and co-worker Sara Gilbert that hurt the worst.

"She repeatedly twisted it," Barr said. "It was her tweet that canceled the show. She wrote, 'It's sad one cast member' — that's what she called me after she begged me to come back saying: 'I've got your back this time. I won't let anyone at you. I won't let anyone hurt you. I'm going to protect you. You have mental health problems, but I'm going to be there.'"

However, Barr has continued to work and even led a comedy special.

"I think comedy is a big part of the target because comedy's so powerful," Barr said. "The fact that we can laugh at them really upsets them, and they want to put an end to that. They don't want us to laugh at them because it's so powerful to be able to laugh at them, to scorn, and I guess they're just so cowardly they can't just do it."