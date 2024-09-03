Rory Fleek's Daughter Heidi Fires Back After Singer Tries To Publicly Smooth Over Family Feud

Rory Feek's daughter Heidi is firing back at her father after he tried to publicly smooth over a family feud. Feek's eldest daughters Heidi and Hopie are accusing him of neglect. They said they are concerned about their 10-year-old sister Indiana.

In a blog post, Feek denied any allegations and wished that his daughters would have kept things private. He said he's maintained a line of communication with his eldest daughters. However, Heidi says that's just not true.

Heidi wrote an open letter to Feek saying he's ignored them for months.

"You're right of course, online isn't the place to settle this. We don't know if you are aware, but we've been trying to reach you for months now offline, but you haven't been responding," she wrote in the letter. "Our hope is that this letter will find you, so you can know where our hearts are. Love is action, not words. We forgive you for your unkind words. You called us cowardly in your blog post for not facing you. We forgive you."

She continued, "The last time we sat down to have this conversation, without a mediator as you requested, you told us you were done being our father. We forgive you."

She also included images of unanswered text messages sent to her father. In the text messages, she asked how her sister was doing. In the letter, Heidi also detailed how Rory Feek abandoned in his eldest daughters in the middle of the night. The singer got on a Greyhound bus according to Heidi. Feek later returned home.

Rory Feek's Daughter Fires Back

"We found peace in our own lives and have taken the long journey of healing," Heidi wrote in her letter. "We have come out stronger on the other side of our childhoods."

She also took issue with Feek saying his new wife Rebecca was Indiana's mother. Feek's late wife and mother of Indiana, Joey, passed away from cancer. "My heart aches for Joey. You went on to say, 'For the first time in her life, she has a mother.' How can you say that?" Heidi wrote.

Meanwhile, Heidi's husband Dillon Hodges also wrote a letter addressed to Rory Feek. He said that the sisters miss Indiana. He also addressed accusations from Feek that they didn't follow his wishes when Indiana spent the night.

"While I tried my best to respect your wishes when Indy came to visit us (we never allowed her to look at screens, and always prayed before meals, etc), I'll admit that I regularly let her listen to Disney songs (and sometimes even Whitney Houston) on my iPhone," Hodges wrote. "I know you said no music, but please don't punish the girls for my actions."

He also said he was shocked.

"I have been shocked and appalled by the way you have treated all your children, so I felt the need to document it," he wrote. "You are no hero. You are no victim."