Rory Feek's Daughters Reveal Major Incident That Made Them Worry About Sister's Safety

Rory Feek's eldest daughters publicly came out against their father, saying they're worried about their 10-year-old sister Indiana's safety. They said they're pursuing legal action against the singer.

Speaking with People, Feek's daughter Heidi opened up about a major incident that made the sisters worried. About three years ago, she said that her father started separating himself and Indiana from her and her sister Hopie. In 2022, they learned that Indiana wandered from the house. A stranger found her by herself near a highway.

Heidi accused her father Rory Feek of using the incident to boost his image.

"She wandered into traffic on Highway 431, terrified and lost, until a stranger found her and brought her home," says Heidi. "Instead of addressing the danger she was in, my dad used this traumatic incident to create content that boosted his public image."

She's referring to an article Feek wrote in the monthly magazine Plain Values. Feek explained that he quickly searched for Indiana after she went missing. He said that he was terrified until someone brought her home. "With tears in my eyes, I just held her tight, so thankful that she was okay," he wrote.

Rory Feek Family Drama

Heidi and Hopie accused Rory Feek of separating Indiana from them and not letting her communicate with them on the phone. They also accused Feek of leaving Indiana in the care of practical strangers while he went on a honeymoon with his wife Rebecca. In a blog post, Feek has denied this.

He wrote, "I am not a perfect father, but I'm also not an idiot. While Rebecca and I were on our honeymoon, spending a few days in Glacier, Montana, Indiana stayed with two families, both of who have little ones that Indy is very close to. One is our next-door neighbors here at the farm, who were out there in Montana for our wedding, and they kept Indiana with them for the first two nights. Indy had a ball, going hiking and doing lots of fun things with their daughter, who has gone to the schoolhouse with Indy for the last couple of years."

He also said, "The other family are some of our closest friends who live in Greycliff. Their littlest one and Indy are especially close. Brian and Eliza are two of the kindest, most beautiful people I've ever met in my life. We have stayed with them at their house as a family lots of times and know them, along with a lot of the other folks who live in Greycliff, very well. They don't scare me or Rebecca; they inspire us. They show us that real love and a better life are possible in a world that is becoming filled with more hatred and self-centeredness every day."