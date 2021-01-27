Rory Feek Announces First Album Since Wife Joey Feek's 2016 Death

Singer, songwriter and television personality Rory Feek recently shared details about Gentle Man, his first new music since the 2016 passing of his wife and duo partner, Joey Feek.

Rory's solo debut arrives June 18 on Gaither Records, an imprint ran by Bill and Gloria Gaither, two gospel legends from Joey's hometown of Alexandria, Indiana.

The album will include a Vince Gill collaboration and a cover of Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are a-Changin'." If it's anything like the music of Joey + Rory, the album will bridge the already narrow gap between gospel and country music.

Joey and Rory met in Nashville and wed in 2002. Six years later, the songwriters' appearances on CMT competition series Can You Duet launched a career as a duo that brought fans eight albums and a Top 30 country hit, "Cheater, Cheater."

Joey passed away on March 4, 2016 from cervical cancer. She's buried on the family farm in Columbia, Tennessee.

Rory's blog This Life I Live chronicled not just Joey's sickness but also her love story with her husband and their daughter Indiana. An RFD-TV docu-series, also titled This Life I Live, chronicles the Feek family's life after Joey as well as the opening of a new restraurant dedicated to her, Marcy Jo's Muletown.

The Joey+Rory album Hymns won a 2017 Grammy award in the Roots Gospel Album category.

Rory's songwriting success dates back to "Someone You Used to Know," a Top 5 hit in 1999 for Collin Raye. Other country singers who'd go on to record Rory's co-writes include Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney and Randy Travis.

Per a 2020 story by People, Indiana and other local children attend classes at the Hardison Mill Schoolhouse, an old-fashioned one-room schoolhouse which was built using $100,000 donated by fans after Joey's passing.

"We needed to come up with another plan since Joey wasn't going to be able to homeschool Indy," Rory told People.