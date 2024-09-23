Rory Feek Claims His Daughters Got Him Canceled And It's Affected Work

To say Rory Feek hasn't been getting along with his daughters, Heidi and Hopie, would be a massive understatement. His oldest daughters have effectively accused him of neglect and threatened legal action against him. Rory Feek finally issued a statement touching upon the tense situation via his website.

"Because I have a considerable online presence and am human, I completely expect to be canceled sooner or later. I don't think it's possible to be someone who has a positive story and following to not fall from digital grace at one time or another. It's bound to happen..." Feek said for Plain Values magazine.

"And what is sad is that with all these attacks on my character. I have had no one from any of these news sources reach out to me personally or ask me a single thing about the acccusations that are being leveled against me," Feek continues. "All that said... I don't feel canceled. I feel the opposite of that."

Rory Feek Says His Daughters Led To Him Not Being Able To Get Work

"We no longer believe Indiana is safe under our father's care," Heidi said in a statement. "Over time, he cut Indy off from us more and more until now we have no contact. First, he stopped letting us FaceTime with her because he 'had a flip phone.' But now we know he has an iPhone. Then he stopped letting her come and spend the night in Alabama. Which had been a staple of her entire life, and now we can't even talk to her on the phone."

Feek would also explain where he believes he and his daughters are misunderstanding one another.

"And that is where the impasse comes in. They believe that it's the job of a someone with a doctorate, law, or masters degree to repair what is broken in our family. And I believe that it's our job. Our responsibility to put our differences aside. Sit down together as adults and do everything in our power to fix what is broken and mend what needs repaired. To do our best to 'understand, more than being understood' and 'forgive, more than be forgiven', as the great St Francis of Assisi once wrote."