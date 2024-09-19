Rory Feek Claims He Tried To Visit Daughters But They Wouldn't Speak To Him

Rory Feek is speaking out once again as the drama involving his eldest daughters continues. Feek said he recently tried to visit them. But they would see him.

Both Heidi and Hopie are pursuing legal action against Feek over their younger sister Indiana. They believe that Feek is neglecting the 10-year-old. In a new blog post titled "canceled," Feek said that he tried to visit with his daughters. But he said they wouldn't see him.

"We've always been a work-in-progress, and I feel fairly certain we always will be," he admitted. "There are things that my older daughters and I need to work out together. Right now we're at an impasse on how that's ever going to happen."

He said that he drove down to Alabama to settle their differences.

He said he "knocked on Heidi's door with two bouquets of peace lilly flowers, and hopes that we might be able to sit down and talk. Or better yet, I'd just sit and listen to whatever they wanted to say. Snd maybe have the chance to give them a hug and at least try to show them how much I love them."

"But, even though their cars were in the driveway and they were inside, no one answered," Feek continued. "So I left the flowers on the doorstep and drove back home."

Feek claims that on the drive back home he received a text message from Heidi. It allegedly said, "We are only willing to talk with you with a licensed therapist or attorney or both."

Rory Feek Drama

"And that is where the impasse comes in," he wrote. "They believe that it's the job of a someone with a doctorate, law or master's degree to repair what is broken in our family. And I believe that it's our job. Our responsibility to put our differences aside, sit down together as adults and do everything in our power to fix what is broken and mend what needs repaired."

Meanwhile, Heidi told People magazine that she was away when Feek visited. However, her sister Hopie and husband was home. Hopie reportedly had a panic attack upon seeing Feek.

"Regardless of the intention, it came off as intimidating," Heidi told People. "We've set really clear boundaries. We have such a hard time communicating with him and feeling heard that we really don't feel like it's possible without a third party."

"[Visiting] was never for us, because if he was trying to reach us, he would do it in the way that we've requested of him, or at least text us and say, 'Hey, I'm coming.'" Heidi added.