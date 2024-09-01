Rory Feek Breaks Silence After Daughters Threaten Him With Legal Action And Accuse Him Of Neglect

Rory Feek is breaking his silence after his daughters threatened legal action against him and accused him of neglect. His eldest daughters Heidi and Hopie said they were concerned about their 10-year-old sister Indiana's safety.
In a blog post, Feek explained that he hadn't spoken up before now because he loves his daughters. He doesn't want to hurt them or spread any kind of hate or mudslinging through the media. He's only responding now given the numerous headlines surfacing and to try to stop misinformation.
He wrote, "Although Heidi has been posting hurtful stuff online for months, actually for two years now, I have never responded. Not once. Not because I don't care or because what she and they've been saying is true. And not because it doesn't hurt me, because it does. The things she's shared have broken my heart. They still are. But the reason I don't respond is simple... I love my kids."
He continued, "I feel certain that when this mud-slinging stops, readers get bored, and this story has run its course in the media, no matter who wins, we as a family will be the real losers, and we will be left more damaged than before, with still only one hope of putting the pieces back together... love."
Rory Feek Expresses Disappointment
Meanwhile, Rory Feek denied that he kept the sisters apart. He said that his daughter is still free to call them anytime and to talk. He also said her would let her sisters visit. However, Feek said he stopped letting Indiana spend the night with them. The singer also claimed that his daughters ended up calling Child Protective Services on him.
He said, "The answer to that is that she can. Or at least she could, anytime. I just wouldn't let her spend the night with them anymore. And that is where the trouble, or at least all this 'worried about Indy's safety' started. Every couple of months, I used to let Indiana spend a night or two with her big sisters in Alabama, but about a year ago, I stopped allowing that. Mostly because they refused to respect my wishes when she was there, which I will try to explain."