Rooted in Country: David Adam Byrnes on Mark Chesnutt's 'Somebody Save the Honky Tonks'

Country singer-songwriter David Adam Byrnes may not have grown up in Texas, but his hardcore honky tonk sound and Texas radio goes together like George Strait and Wrangler jeans. The Arkansas-raised singer, who now resides in Fort Worth, has scored 7 No. 1 hits on the Texas Regional Radio Chart and he's poised to continue his run with the release of new album Keep Up With a Cowgirl.

Byrnes says it was a legendary Texas singer, Beaumont's Mark Chesnutt, who inspired him to create his own brand of honky tonk country. The singer credits Chesnutt's "Somebody Save the Honky Tonks" with sparking his love for traditional country music.

"I'll never forget hearing that song and going 'that is the kind of country music I want to be doing," Byrnes tells Wide Open Country. "From that day on, I didn't want to do nothing but honky tonk country and that's what I've been doing ever since."

Brynes partnered with Durango Boots for the music video for "Keep Up With a Cowgirl," filmed in celebration of the National Day of the Cowgirl. The video features Team Durango athletes Stevi Hillman, Jordon Briggs, Lisa Lockhart and Kelsie Domer.

"It's been a pleasure working with David Adam Byrnes as one of Durango Boot's country music ambassadors, especially on his new music video 'Keep Up With A Cowgirl,'" shared Durango Boots Marketing Manager Erin DeLong in a press release. "Spotlighting the strong, independent women in the western industry has been a focal point for the Durango brand and David's music video does just that."

