Rooted in Country: Danielle Bradbery on Carrie Underwood's 'Jesus Take the Wheel'

Country singer and season four The Voice winner Danielle Bradbery has long been drawn to songs that showcase vulnerability. From "Worth It" to "Break My Heart Again," Bradbery's songs are rooted in heartfelt country storytelling -- something she's appreciated since childhood.

The "Stop Dragging Your Boots' singer, who'll release In Between: The Collection on March 4, says Carrie Underwood's 2005 hit "Jesus Take the Wheel" was an early inspiration, both for its strong statement of faith and Underwood's powerhouse vocals.

"This was always my go to song growing up," Bradbery tells Wide Open Country. "It's a song of faith and strength, which I held onto as well. Vocally it taught me a lot and it was just overall very inspiring!"

In Between: The Collection is a compilation of singles Bradbery has released since 2017's I Don't Believe We've Met, along with new songs.

In 2018, Bradbery released the Thomas Rhett collaboration "Goodbye Summer."

Bradbery auditioned for The Voice in 2013, wowing the coaches with her rendition of Taylor Swift's "Mean" during the blind auditions. She joined Team Blake and was crowned the winner in June of 2013. Bradbery released her self-titled debut album shortly after her win on the singing competition.

Check out our Rooted in Country playlist, featuring our featured Rooted in Country artists and the songs that inspired them, below.

