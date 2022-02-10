Rooted in Country: Carter Faith on The Wreckers' 'Leave the Pieces'

Since the release of her debut EP Let Love Be Love, country singer-songwriter Carter Faith has been on a steady rise. Her honeyed vocals and vivid lyricism showcased in "Leaving Tennessee," "Joyride," "Easy Pill" and more has made her one to watch. (In fact, she's among Spotify's Hot Country Artists to Watch for 2022 -- no doubt the first of many accolades.)

But before the North Carolina native made her push for Nashville stardom, she was a starry-eyed dreamer practicing her stage presence in her childhood bedroom. The soundtrack? The Wreckers' 2006 hit "Leave the Pieces," from the duo's debut album Stand Still, Look Pretty.

"A country song that inspired me growing up was 'Leave The Pieces' by The Wreckers," Faith tells Wide Open Country. "It's one of the first songs I ever remember actually hearing and getting stuck in my head. I would sing it standing on my bed with a hairbrush microphone and an audience of my stuffed animals, little brother, and pets."

Faith has amassed over twenty million streams and has shared the stage with Cole Swindell, Old Dominion, Chris Young and more.

