Rooted in Country is our ongoing series highlighting the songs that inspired the next generation of country stars.

With her debut EP HATE ME, Texas-raised Abbey Cone has already proven herself to be one of the most promising singer-songwriters in the genre, showcasing vulnerability and whip-smart wordplay with songs like "Hate Me," "The One" and "Rhinestone Ring."

When it comes to honest songwriting, Cone says she learned an important less from fellow Texan Miranda Lambert and her song "More Like Her," the fourth single from Lambert's 2007 album Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

"When I was 9, ['More Like Her'] was the first song I learned on guitar," Cone tells Wide Open Country. "I'm not sure if I knew it then, but subconsciously, this song taught me that I could be completely honest in my songwriting. The opening line 'she's beautiful in her simple little way, she don't have too much to say when she gets mad' is so savage but conversational enough to be disarming. I remember hearing that line and feeling like 'oh this girl is about to tell me a STORY.' I take that with me to every writing room I walk into."

HATE ME features six songs co-written by Cone, who teamedup with Nashville hitmakers such as Nicolle Galyon, Jessie Jo Dillon and Heather Morgan.

Cone will join Maddie & Tae's ALL SONG NO STATIC TOUR presented by CMT Next Women of Country this fall.

