Ronnie Dunn Reveals He Made a Bluegrass Album That Fans Will Never Hear

Imagine "Neon Moon" with a bluegrass spin on it. I mean, if you can put Morgan Wallen on a new rendition of it, I don't see why not. Apparently, we were close to getting some bluegrass from Ronnie out of the duo. However, it seems like we'll never see him open up the vault for us to hear it.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn spoke with Whiskey Riff for an interview on their podcast. There, they promote their new Reboot album and speak a little bit about their influences. Moreover, they reveal how integral bluegrass is to their creative process. Kix starts by talking about his stomping grounds before uniting with Ronnie. "I went to high school in Tennessee, so I went to a lot of the bluegrass festivals and stuff. That's where you realize, 'Man, how'd they get this (so good?)' Shoot, there's so many of those things. They had the under-6-year-olds part of the festival, and it's like a contest. (They were) way better than me," Brooks admits.

This story causes Ronnie to admit that he actually recorded a bluegrass album. However, we'll likely never hear his take on "mountain jazz" as he calls it. "100 years ago in Muscle Shoals, I did a project with Sam Bush and the New Grass Revival. You'll never hear it," Dunn declares.

Ronnie Dunn Plans to Keep Bluegrass Album on The Shelf

Unfortunately, Ronnie doesn't exactly explain why he's insistent on keeping these recordings private. However, he does reassure that he's still cool with the band. "I walked into a buddy's house in Tulsa, I walk in the living room and it's Leon Russel sitting at a grand piano and New Grass Revival all standing around it - playing and singing, getting ready for Leon's tour, because they went out with him for a little while. Man it was crazy stuff. We all ended up being best friends," Dunn says.

That's a crying shame. In the meantime, we'll hear how Kix and Ronnie spin their old songs with the modern day country stars.