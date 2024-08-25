Ronda Rousey Admits She Should've Been Canceled For Sandy Hook Tweet

Not everyone can admit when they're wrong. Oftentimes, we catch ourselves being stubborn about a topic we're ignorant about. Furthermore, we don't always have the right information in mind and might refuse to hear out a different, earnest perspective. It takes a lot of time to unlearn this bad habit. Ronda Rousey knows this feeling firsthand.

Recently, Ronda Rousey takes to her social media to share a statement. There, she speaks out about the struggle to properly draft an apology she knows is long overdue. "I can't say how many times I've redrafted this apology over the last 11 years," she writes. "How many times I've convinced myself it wasn't the right time or that I'd be causing even more damage by giving it. But 11 years ago I made the single most regrettable decision of my life. I watched a Sandy Hook conspiracy video and reposted it on Twitter. I didn't even believe it, but was so horrified at the truth that I was grasping for an alternative fiction to cling to instead."

Ronda Rousey Apologizes For Ignorant and Insensitive Comments About The Sandy Hook Tragedy

She emphasizes her mistake immediately and takes down her post at the time. Moreover, Ronda realizes how harmful it is to share the conspiracy theory with her followers. Consequently, her influence could persuade people to believe that Sandy Hook truly was a hoax. Now, the former UFC fighter resents herself a little bit for the incident. "But honestly, I deserve to be hated, labeled, detested, resented and worse for it. I deserve to lose out on every opportunity; I should have been canceled, I would have deserved it," she says.

Then, Ronda finally formally apologizes for the negative impact she had and the fact it took her this long to open up about it. "I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and depth of my soul I am so, so sorry for the hurt I caused," she states. "I can't even begin to imagine the pain you've endured and words cannot describe how thoroughly remorseful and ashamed I am of myself for contributing to it. I've regretted it every day of my life since and will continue to do so until I die."

Now, the former WWE star urges the dangers of sharing conspiracy theories like she once did. "It doesn't make you edgy, or an independent thinker," Ronda stresses. "You're not doing your due diligence entertaining every possibility by digesting these conspiracies. They will only make you feel powerless, afraid, miserable and isolated. You're doing nothing but hurting others and yourself."