'General Hospital' Star Ron Hale Dies At 78

Actor Ron Hale, who appeared on General Hospital for 15 years, from 1995 to 2010, in the role of Mike Corbin, died on August 27, 2024 in St. George, South Carolina. He was 78.

Hale's career spanned roles in several other popular daytime soaps, including Search for Tomorrow, Ryan's Hope, and Port Charles. He earned nominations for a pair of Daytime Emmys for Ryan's Hope in 1979 and 1980.

Per suggest.com, Hale retired from acting in 2010.

Let's learn more about the life and career of this distinguished and well-loved thespian.

Ron Hale's Name Was Actually Ronald Hale Thigpen

He Was From Grand Rapids, Michigan

Per his obituary, Ron Hale was born on January 2, 1946 and he attended Furman University. Hale was a Screen Actors Guild member.

People left many sincere messages of condolence and along with tributes to Hale's acting prowess on the funeral home web site. One wrote, "My condolences to Ron's family. I loved him on GH. His acting made Mike Corbin the compelling character that we fondly remember. Sending sympathy and gratitude from Canada."

Another posted, "Enjoyed watching him in Ryan's Hope RIP may God comfort your family's Heart." A third person said, "My heart is heavy tonight. Ron, you were a great friend and confidante during those GH years. We had great laughs. When you established a new home in our beloved Palm Springs, I was thrilled for you. I think the last time I saw you was when you received a Star on their Walk of Fame. Rest in Peace."

'General Hospital' Issued A Statement Mourning Ron Hale's Death

He Was A Respected And 'Unforgettable' Colleague

The GH statement posted on X reads, "The entire General Hospital Family is saddened to hear of Ron Hale's passing. We would like to extend our condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. He was an incredible actor and an unforgettable colleague. May he rest in peace."

There was also a slew of messages on this page as well from saddened fans. They expressed their regret at Hale's passing and warmly praised his acting over the years.