Ron Ely, 'Tarzan' In The 1960s TV Series, Dies At 86 And Fans Are In Mourning

Actor Ron Ely had the title role in the short-lived but memorable Tarzan TV series that ran from 1966 to 1968. He was electrifyingly handsome. almost too good-looking to be relegated to the jungle! Suave and resourceful, Ely was masculinity personified in the late 1960s. Nobody wore a loincloth with more panache than he did. Sadly, he passed away on September 29 at the age of 86, via the New York Times. Ely's daughter, Kirsten, made the announcement on Instagram on October 23, per the New York Post.

Johnny Weissmuller starred in a dozen Tarzan movies between 1932 and 1948, and is the actor most prominently associated with the iconic role. Nevertheless, I hope that Ron Ely will be remembered for his lasting and significant contribution to the contemporary Tarzan legend.

Ron Ely's Daughter Paid Tribute To Her Beloved Dad On Instagram

Kristen's Emotional Post Conveys The Unconditional Love And Admiration Of A Child For A Cherished Parent

She wrote in part, "The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known - and I have lost my dad. My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went. The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person - there was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him."

Kristen went on this way: "I knew him as my dad - and what a heaven sent honor that has been. To me, he hung the moon. My father was my world - and what an incredible world he created. He was strong and protective. He was brilliant and ridiculously funny...He was humble and inherently received respect - the respect he so deserved."

What a remarkable human being Ron Ely surely must have been to command such fierce devotion. Anyone who has lost a dear mother or father will relate to Kristen's bottomless grief and the scalding tears of loss she is probably shedding now.

A Terrible Family Tragedy Put Ron Ely Squarely In The Headlines Five Years Ago

Ely's Son And Wife Both Died Violently In 2019

Kirsten wrote, "My greatest comfort is knowing that my dad is with my momma and my brother. It is also my greatest sadness because I miss them all so much that it's etched into my soul."

In 2019, Valerie Lundeen Ely, Ron's wife, was stabbed and lost her life. It happened at their Santa Barbara residence in California. Police got to the home and they shot Ely's son, Cameron, killing him. They reportedly believed that he had slain his mother.

Ely took legal action against the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department in 2020. Per the Post, "A federal jury ruled against Ely in 2022...."