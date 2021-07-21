RomaDrama Live 2021 is a Hallmark Lover's Dream and It's Headed to Tennessee

Do you love Hallmark romances? Is your DVR filled with Lifetime rom-coms? Do you mark the coming of the holiday season by the latest batch of Netflix Christmas flicks? Well then, the RomaDrama Live 2021 is the event you've been waiting for. The three-day celebrity event, which runs from July 30 through August 1, 2021 at The Factory in Franklin, Tennessee, is a gathering of actors, authors and screenwriters who bring to life the romantic dramas and holiday movies on The Hallmark Channel, Lifetime and Netflix.

What is RomaDrama Live 2021?

RomaDrama Live is the perfect weekend trip for you and your mom, sister, best friend or just anyone who loves all things romance.

Created by BriteStar Events, LLC (founded by female executives and entrepreneurs Gabrielle Graf-Palmer and Sara Lunsford), RomaDrama Live was created to bring fans face to face with the stars of romance and seasonal programming on Hallmark, Lifetime and Netflix.

Featuring meet and greets, selfie and autograph opportunities, panels and a VIP brunch, the event is sure to be a delight for fans.

Read More: Did You Know Brad Paisley's Sister-In-Law Ashley Williams Is A Hallmark Star?

What to Expect

Actors set to appear include Jesse Metcalfe (seen on Martha's Vineyard Mystery, Chesapeake Shores and Desperate Housewives), Trevor Donovan (90210, USS Christmas), Ryan Paevey (General Hospital, Marrying Mr. Darcy), Wes Brown (The Call of the Wild, Christmas At Graceland, Love Begins), Eric Mabius (Signed, Sealed and Delivered; Ugly Betty), Gregory Harrison (Trapper John, M.D., Signed, Sealed and Delivered), Brian Krause (Charmed, Cypher), Brit tany Bristow (Holiday Date, Love, Romance, & Chocolate), Teddy Sears (Christmas In Evergreen, The Flash), Rob Mayes (John Dies At The End, Burning Blue, The Road Home for Christmas), Drew Fuller (The Ultimate Gift, Charmed, Army Wives), Paul Greene (When Calls The Heart, My Favorite Wedding, Bitten, Wicked Wicked Games, NCIS, Harry's Law, The Client List,), Tyler Hynes (It's Christmas, Eve, Letterkenny, Sweet Carolina) and Shawlini Manjunath-Holbrook (Love, Fall & Order and host and producer of the Hallmark Channel's The Bubbly Sesh Podcast), who will serve as a celebrity host for the event.

Ticketholders can participate in one-on-one meet and greets and attend panels, which include discussions on the process of writing romance and conversations with actors such as Tyler Hynes, Jesse Metcalfe and Gregory Harrison.

You'll also get the opportunity to step into a holiday movie by visiting Christmas Camp, an immersive experience created by author and screenwriter Karen Schaler.

RomaDrama Live will also feature performances by Cassadee Pope, Ty Herndon, Jamie O'Neal, Anthony Smith, Bri Fletcher, Minnie Murphy, Aliyah Good, The Kentucky Gentleman and Paulina Jayne, who'll take the stage on July 30.

On July 31, Lucas Hoge, Mary Sarah, Presley & Taylor, Exit 216 and DOZZI will perform.

VIP packages allow access to a VIP brunch, special celebrity events, extended meet and greet opportunities, parties with the stars, and more.

Tickets for RomaDrama Live 2021 are available here.

Now Watch: The Best Country Love Songs of All Time