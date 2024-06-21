Roller Coaster Strikes Man At Amusement Park After He Drops Keys

A 38-year-old man was looking for his keys in a restricted section of Kings Island, an amusement park in Ohio. Per WCMH/NBC, the currently unidentified man suffered a critical injury after he was located near the Banshee roller coaster ride. Reportedly, the incident occurred around 8 PM when authorities responded to reports of a person lying down on the ground inside a restricted area.

He suffered "massive head trauma" after being struck by the roller coaster. Mason police told the Associated Press that the man had dropped his keys while riding the roller coaster.

"The man dropped his keys while riding the Banshee, an inverted roller coaster where the train dangles from the track. And then went into the restricted area and was struck by the coaster, according to Mason police."

The man was taken to the UC West Chester hospital and then flown by helicopter to UC Main Campus. As of now, the man's current condition hasn't been updated since being hospitalized.

For context, the Banshee roller coaster is described as such on the Kings Island official website.

"Thrill-seekers have something to scream about when they experience the world's longest steel inverted roller coaster. With seven stomach-churning inversions, the 4,124-foot-long coaster ties another steel-inverted roller coaster record. Themed to a wailing mythological messenger from the underworld with flowing white hair and gleaming eyes, Banshee features the following succession of breath-taking thrills: A 167-foot lift hill, 150-foot curved first drop, a dive loop, a vertical loop encircling the lift hill, a zero-gravity roll, a pair of batwing inversions, outside loop, spiral, in-line roll and carousel, all at speeds up to 68 mph!

"As a result of the natural terrain underneath Banshee, riders experience an elevation change of 208 feet from the highest point of the ride - the 167-foot tall lift hill - and the lowest point with the batwing inversions. The top speed of 68 mph is not reached until the midway point of the ride rather than the first drop as riders experience on most other roller coasters."

The Banshee has temporarily been shut down during the ongoing investigation.