The Cure Keyboardist Roger O'Donnell Reveals Aggressive Cancer Diagnosis

It's always disturbing to hear that a favorite performer is facing a significant health challenge. That is the case with Roger O'Donnell, keyboardist for The Cure. He recently came forward with news that he has an aggressive form of cancer.

O'Donnell, 68, announced on Instagram that he was diagnosed in 2023 with lymphoma, per foxnews.com.

According to the outlet, he posted, "In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma. I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went for a scan and after surgery the result of the biopsy was devastating."

We wanted to understand Roger O'Donnell's situation. Also, we are passing along the important warning he gave to the public.

O'Donnell strongly urged people to get themselves medically evaluated if they have indications of illness. "Cancer CAN be beaten but if you are diagnosed early enough you stand a way better chance, so all I have to say is go GET TESTED, if you have the faintest thought you may have symptoms go and get checked out," he wrote.

According to the Post, O'Donnell exhorted people to reach out to others if they find themselves in a similar predicament. "Lastly if you know someone who is ill or suffering talk to them, every single word helps, believe me I know. I would also like to thank my Drs, rockstars everyone of them, all the nurses and technicians, my friends, family and my partner Mimi, sometimes its harder to be on the other side of this....."

O'Donnell wrote, "I'm fine and the prognosis is amazing. the mad axe murderer knocked on the door and we didn't answer."

He also mentioned that this is Blood Cancer Awareness Month. September is "a good opportunity to have a dialogue about these diseases." Roger, we are glad that you are doing so well after your ordeal. Thank you for generously sharing your experience with the public!