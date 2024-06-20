Roger Clemens Is Still Struggling With Toby Keith's Death

Though it has been several months, time has not healed all wounds. Roger Clemens is still very much heartbroken over the passing of his good friend Toby Keith.

Appearing on the 310 To Left podcast, Clemens said that Keith had a big influence on his wife. He remembered when Keith was just getting his start before he exploded into country music fame. He said, "You got my heart going a little bit... I'll just jump right to the Big Dog Daddy, Toby Keith. He was true friend. We all miss him dearly. Toby was himself when he was just starting and broke in with 'Should've Been A Cowboy,' just starting in little Honky Tonk bars playing in front of 10 or 20 people all the way to when he was a megastar."

Following his death, Clemens said that he struggled to deal with his grief. He gets a bit emotional when he thinks of Keith even now. In particular, Clemens said it is difficult to speak publicly about Keith. He had to step up and honor him at his funeral and at the music awards, causing him to get a bit choked up.

"I got to speak at his funeral. That was a little difficult, and as you saw at the music awards, I was trying to keep it together as best as I could. It was very difficult because I looked over and his kids were there. Tricia, his wife, was back in Oklahoma. She didn't want to get out in public just yet..." he said.

Toby Keith Remembered

Ultimately, Clemens said that he misses him. He said that there was no one quite like Keith.