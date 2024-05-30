Rodeo Icon Spencer Wright's Family Is Hopeful Critically Injured Toddler Will Have Breathing Tube Removed

It's been a long week for rodeo icon Spencer Wright and his family. However, they are hopeful that their son Levi will make a recovery and continue to improve.

Doctors previously declared the three-year-old brain dead after he drove his toy tractor into a Utah river. However, he has since woken up with the family hopeful that he will make a full recovery. A big milestone approaches. Wright's wife revealed that they're going to try to remove his breathing tube out.

She wrote, "Levi is getting another 24 hour EEG which monitors brain wave activity now & he has another MRI scheduled Friday. Our goal this week is to extubate him (remove his breathing tube) and see if he will tolerate breathing on his own! One step at a time. Thank you for your continued prayers, support & love sent our way."

Previously, Kallie Wright opened up about the roller coaster of emotions she feels as they wait for answers. Brain injuries affect everyone differently, so the Wright family is unsure how the injury will affect him. She wrote, "This is an experience, I pray deep in my soul you never have to know the way I am beginning to. This is a roller coaster that you go on unwillingly & blindfolded, you do not know what's coming next. You just get to wait & ride it out. We are taking it day by day."

Wright Family Stays Optimistic

Doctors told the Wright family that they don't even know how things will shake out. She continued, "The term 'Brain Injury' is very broad, there are ranges and different severities. No two brain injuries are alike, even if the accident is similar. No two brains recover or don't recover the same. There is a lot Medical Professionals don't know, but what they do tell you is based off legitimate medical literature & history."

However, Wright's wife had nothing but praise for the medical staff involved. She wrote, "Our doctor is nothing short of outstanding and I believe with all of me that her heart is invested into him, as she has provided us the most precious gift of time. Something we almost did not have. Whether that is time to see if God provides a miracle to us or whether it's time for us to research, learn and process this all in order to make the most informed decisions. Every decision that Levi's Dad and I will make will be made based on what, we the two people who know him best believe he would want. In all this, he comes first."