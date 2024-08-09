Rod Stewart Cancels Residency Due To Illness As Fans Are Concerned

At 79, Rod Stewart doesn't seem to be slowing down. So it was concerning for his fans to learn that he had to bow out of the landmark 200th show of his Las Vegas residency because of an illness.

Yup, it's a sad but inescapable fact - some of our most beloved rock and roll idols are getting on in years. Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, and one of the greatest workhorses of the music industry, Stewart himself, are all aging. As much as we would like to halt the clock, it's ticking.

How is Rod Stewart doing and when will he be back gloriously strutting on the stage at Caesars Palace? We checked it out for you. We'll give you a hint - his malady is not age-related and he's not down for the count!

Rod Stewart Has Strep Throat

He Announced The Cancellation On Social Media

According to the New York Post, Stewart posted the news that he has strep throat on X and Instagram on Wednesday. He wrote, "I'm desperately sorry to miss this 200th show celebration. Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me. I'm absolutely gutted. I've been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

Stewart ended the post with a red broken-heart emoji.

Stewart Had Just Announced The Extension Of His Vegas Gig

Wednesday Was A Big Day For News From The Stewart Camp!

Also on Wednesday, shortly before he came forward with the news of his illness, Rod Stewart excitedly told the public via social media that his residency would keep pluggin' along.

On Instagram, he wrote, "Vegas, I'm having too much fun for this to end so we are coming back for an encore! Don't miss The Encore Shows Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March 12-22 & May 29-June 8! Tickets on sale Monday at 10amPT!"

Rod Stewart Has Other Upcoming Concerts Still Scheduled

He Isn't Planning To Be Out Of Commission For Long

Stewart is still slated to perform tonight at Harveys Lake Tahoe and at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, California, tomorrow. Both venues' web sites have no cancellation information, so the shows evidently must go on!

He Still Wants To Keep Rockin' For As Long As He Can

Stewart Is Realistic About Aging, But He's Not Retiring

Stewart told The Sun just days ago that, "I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can."

He admits that he and his crew like to boisterously knock back a few drinks post-show. "You're talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians and I make them drink. We absolutely love it."

Ah, Rod, how we adore ya. May you rock on forever!