'Rocky Top' Named No. 1 College Football Fight Song

This article was originally published in 2015.
As determined by USA Today's College Football Fan Index, the University of Tennessee's "Rocky Top" is the No. 1 college football fight song.
Recorded in 1967 by the Osborne Brothers, the song immediately became a Top 40 hit before it made its way to Neyland Stadium.
Interestingly, "Rocky Top" is not actually the official fight song of Tennessee. However, when the university's Pride of the Southland Band played it during halftime of the 1972 Tennessee-Alabama game, the fans loved it. The reaction from the crowd inspired the band director to keep the song in the music book.
From then on, Vol fans turned to the song to uplift them after a loss or celebrate a win. "Rocky Top" even became an official state song of Tennessee in 1982. Now, it's nearly impossible to disassociate the song from the football team or any other University of Tennessee sport.
'Rocky Top' Lyrics:
Down in the Tennessee hills
Ain't no smoggy smoke on Rocky Top
Ain't no telephone bills
Once I had a girl on Rocky Top
Half bear, other half cat
Wild as a mink, but sweet as soda pop
I still dream about that
Home sweet home to me
Good ol' Rocky Top
Rocky Top, Tennessee
Rocky Top, Tennessee
Lookin' for a moonshine still
Strangers ain't come down from Rocky Top
Reckon they never will
Corn won't grow at all on Rocky Top
Dirt's too rocky by far
That's why all the folks on Rocky Top
Get their corn from a jar
Home sweet home to me
Good ol' Rocky Top
Rocky Top, Tennessee
Rocky Top, Tennessee
Trapped like a duck in a pen
All I know is it's a pity life
Can't be simple again
Home sweet home to me
Good ol' Rocky Top
Rocky Top, Tennessee
Rocky Top, Tennessee
Rocky Top, Tennessee