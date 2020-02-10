'Rocky Top' Named No. 1 College Football Fight Song

This article was originally published in 2015.

As determined by USA Today's College Football Fan Index, the University of Tennessee's "Rocky Top" is the No. 1 college football fight song.

Recorded in 1967 by the Osborne Brothers, the song immediately became a Top 40 hit before it made its way to Neyland Stadium.

Interestingly, "Rocky Top" is not actually the official fight song of Tennessee. However, when the university's Pride of the Southland Band played it during halftime of the 1972 Tennessee-Alabama game, the fans loved it. The reaction from the crowd inspired the band director to keep the song in the music book.

From then on, Vol fans turned to the song to uplift them after a loss or celebrate a win. "Rocky Top" even became an official state song of Tennessee in 1982. Now, it's nearly impossible to disassociate the song from the football team or any other University of Tennessee sport.

Georgia Tech, the University of Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M among others also made the list, and it can be found here.

'Rocky Top' Lyrics:

Wish that I was on ol' Rocky Top

Down in the Tennessee hills

Ain't no smoggy smoke on Rocky Top

Ain't no telephone bills

Once I had a girl on Rocky Top

Half bear, other half cat

Wild as a mink, but sweet as soda pop

I still dream about that

Rocky Top, you'll always be

Home sweet home to me

Good ol' Rocky Top

Rocky Top, Tennessee

Rocky Top, Tennessee

Once two strangers climbed ol' Rocky Top

Lookin' for a moonshine still

Strangers ain't come down from Rocky Top

Reckon they never will

Corn won't grow at all on Rocky Top

Dirt's too rocky by far

That's why all the folks on Rocky Top

Get their corn from a jar

Rocky Top, you'll always be

Home sweet home to me

Good ol' Rocky Top

Rocky Top, Tennessee

Rocky Top, Tennessee

I've had years of cramped-up city life

Trapped like a duck in a pen

All I know is it's a pity life

Can't be simple again

Rocky Top, you'll always be

Home sweet home to me

Good ol' Rocky Top

Rocky Top, Tennessee

Rocky Top, Tennessee

Rocky Top, Tennessee

