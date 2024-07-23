Rock Icon Makes Return To Stage For Farm Aid After Illness And Health Issues
Rock Icon Makes Return To Stage For Farm Aid After Illness And Health Issues

Farm Aid is returning in September at Saratoga Springs to perform alongside the likes of Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp, and Willie Nelson. Of course, it wouldn't be Farm Aid without icon Neil Young. The rock icon is returning to the stage after recent illness and health issues.

Young has played an important part of Farm Aid. He's been a staple of the event. In fact, he's been at almost every Farm Aid since the event started all the way back in 1985. The only years he missed was for 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic. However, fans didn't know if Young would be back this year. The singer's been going through some health issues recently.

However, he's confirmed to appear at the event. This comes after Young and his band Crazy Horse called off their tour. In a statement, Young explained that a couple of them got sick. Ultimately, they decided to wrap up the tour early. 

"The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far," he said in a statement on his website. "GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST! When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop.

"We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again!"

Farm Aid Welcomes Iconic Singer

Young made the difficult decision to cancel the tour.

"We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience," he wrote. "Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is #1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you ... and for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse ... Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy Love Earth."

Meanwhile, Willie Nelson said he was excited to be in New York for Farm Aid. The country singer faced his own recent health issues. He said, "The farmers here have always found ways to innovate and contribute to their communities, even as they deal with uncertainties, extreme weather and policies that favor corporations over people. Farmers need us to stand with them as they work to grow our future."

