Rock Icon Gets Severely Burnt After Explosion On Iowa Farm

Rock icon and member of heavy metal band Slipknot Sid Wilson ended up in the hospital. He was caught in an explosion that left him with "severe burns."

Fortunately, the singer felt well enough to give fans an update via social media."My face is burnt and my cheeks," Wilson said during an Instagram Live. "I had an explosion in my face." He was in the hospital bed with oxygen in his knows.

However, he assured fans that he was going to recover from his injuries. He said, "I'm OK. I'm going to be OK, but I did have some serious burns in my face and my arms." He also gave fans a glimpse at his injuries. The explosion singed his eyebrows. He also had a blister on his mouth and several burn marks across the upper part of his body.

Rock Icon Gets Burnt

Fortunately, the musician said that the explosion didn't damage any of his internal organs. Likewise, he said that he didn't inhale any flames to injure his lungs. The rock icon gave further insight into what exactly caused the explosion. He revealed that he was on his Iowa farm with his girlfriend Kelly Osbourne. He had been working on the farm trying to get a bonfire started.

However, the rock icon apparently misjudged things. He ended up causing the bonfire to explode instead. Wilson further reassured his fans that he was "going to be alright." He said, ""Im going to be ok everyone. Love you all."

Osbourne ended up giving him a bit of that Osbourne anger. She angrily scolded her boyfriend through social media, giving him a stern talking to. She said, "This is why you don't f-k with burn piles."

Osbourne was with her and the rock icon's 1-year-old son. She further scolded Wilson, saying, "He literally set himself on fire; exploded everything. Ugh."

In another video, Osbourne revealed that she and their son was at the hospital. He was playing with toys in a hospital room while the rock icon recovers. She sighed deeply and labeled the video with a I Have No Words" GIF. So she's not a happy camper.