Robin Wright Says She Hardly Talked to Tom Hanks Despite Famed 'Forrest Gump' Romance

Love is dead. I know it's not right to project onto films and their movie magic when it comes to romance. These are obviously actors and they don't indulge in onset romance behind the scenes. Well, unless you're Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie of course. Otherwise, it's strictly a job. However, sometimes, you want to leave the illusion a little bit. Knowing how the sausage gets made loses some of the allure. So learning that the sweet Tom Hanks and Robin Wright connection on Forrest Gump is based on basically nothing is pretty wild.

Recently, Robin Wright sat down with TODAY to promote her new film with Tom Hanks Here. There, she recalls working on Forrest Gump together with director Robert Zemeckis. Moreover, she thinks on the obvious association over the years but remembers distinctly not being able to truly talk to Hanks. "We were racing around shooting that movie and every lunch period, Tom was out running, just running wherever they could grab him running, so we didn't really get to hang out," Wright says.

Robin Wright Says She Barely Spoke With Tom Hanks During Forrest Gump Days

Robin Wright does emphasize that their new film allows her and Hanks to truly settle down and get to know each other as adults. Additionally, she relishes the idea of finally reuniting with Tom and Robert Zemeckis since the nineties. "It was literally like getting the band back together," she says. "I would do anything with Bob and Tom. And so when he called and said, 'I don't know if it's going to work. It's never been done before.' And we all just said 'Let's get onboard.'"

Time will tell if the movie is even any good, let alone if that initial Forrest Gump connection still exists between Robin and Tom Hanks.