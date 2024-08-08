Robert Logan, ‘77 Sunset Strip’ and ‘Wilderness Family’ Star, Dies At 82

Robert Logan, star of the wildly successful The Adventures of the Wilderness Family film, has passed away. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Logan died in May of natural causes in Estero, Florida. "He was the embodiment of agape, literally the Platonic ideal of spousal or familial love," the actor's family stated to PEOPLE. They added that they "felt so lucky, so blessed, to experience that; so lucky and so blessed to know him."

Logan's best-known role was as Skip Robinson in The Adventures of the Wilderness Family. The independent film was so successful, it spawned two sequels. 1978's The Further Adventures of the Wilderness Family and 1979's Mountain Family Robinson. However, Logan got his start on 77 Sunset Strip — initially intended as a replacement, no less.

Logan would join the show as J.R. Hale, dutifully encapsulating the role for 50 episodes between the show's fourth and fifth seasons. Though 77 Sunset Strip would eventually be canceled, that did little to deter Logan and his ambitions. Coincidentally, he'd go back to "dad duties" in nature films reminiscent of his most popular role. Logan starred in Across the Great Divide and The Sea Gypsies.

Logan's skill set extends to Kelly, which he also wrote, A Night in Heaven, Dr. Kildare, Mr. Novak, and a few episodes of Riptide. He retired from acting in the late 1980s and started filming documentaries. Social media would light up with reactions to Logan's passing.

"#RIP Robert Logan. He replaced Edd 'Kookie' Byrnes on '77 Sunset Strip,' played the dad in three beloved 'Wilderness Family' back-to-nature films and starred in the pilot for 'A Man Called Sloane' before Robert Conrad took over," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user lamented.

"Oh no, that's so sad! 82 is way too young to go," another user comments. Indeed, Logan had a memorable, everlasting run.

"RIP Robert Logan, 82. He was on '77 Sunset Strip' and was the dad in those '70s 'Wilderness Family' films," a user puts simply, highlighting two of Logan's greatest works. Hopefully, his family and friends receive the proper space to grieve such a devastating loss.