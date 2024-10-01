Rob Schneider in Hot Water After Using Dikembe Mutombo's Death to Spread Anti-Vax Belief

Some people have no respect at all, no sense of timing. Rather than express their condolences, they use death as a means to make a point. It doesn't even have to be related, as long as it fits the agenda. This is the case for Rob Schneider. He crassly uses a basketball icon's passing to further his own position on vaccines.

Recently, NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo passed away in a tough battle with brain cancer. This knocks the wind out of a lot of people. Sadness overtakes basketball fans everywhere to lose a legend of the game at a far too young age. However, Rob Schneider takes the opportunity to prop up his stance on vaccination over expressing his condolences.

Rob Schneider Brags About COVID Vaccine Stance After Dikembe Mutombo's Death

Schneider takes to Twitter in the immediate aftermath of Mutombo's death with a gross conspiracy theory. He believes (or at least heavily suggests) that the late basketball legend dies as a result of complications from his COVID vaccine. Moreover, Rob tries to use it as a warning of sorts for others who may get a followup shot. "Rest in Peace... I'm sure this is just (another) coincidence," he tweets. "But I took a pass on the Jab and I'm gonna not let anyone I know (and who will Listen) get it either!"

Consequently, people have rightfully been calling Schneider an idiot and deeply insensitive. For instance, take one tweet that touts a LeBron James highlight video, joking at how good the comedian is at being a bad person. "rob schneider when it comes to being a talentless waste of life whose child cut off contact with him," they caption.

Similarly, another person thinks on how Schneider even got to this point in his life. "Why did Rob Schneider burn it all down?" they ask plainly. "The guy could have sailed into the sunset making his annual Adam Sandler film appearance, collecting Deuce Bigalow royalties, and going to SNL reunions. Now he is lying about how people die to book Fox News appearances? What a d--k."