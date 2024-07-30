Rob Schneider Calls For Boycott Of Olympics Following Opening Ceremony

Rob Schneider is calling for a boycott of the Olympics following the Opening Ceremony in Paris. The comedian revealed he won't be watching it. This comes after some viewers accused the Olympics of mocking The Last Supper.

"I am sorry to say to ALL the world's GREATEST ATHLETES, I wish you ALL THE BEST, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan," Schneider wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

"I sincerely hope THESE @Olympics get the same amount of viewers as @cspan," he added. In another tweet, Schneider also took issue with the drag fashion show for the ceremony. He wrote, "Guys with their genitalia hanging out in front of children?! Drag Queens?! I wasn't sure if I was watching the @Olympics or if I was watching a school board meeting..."

He's not the only who spoke out about the Olympics. Candace Cameron Bure refused to listen to those suggest the ceremony was modeled after the Greek god of wine. "[He] is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual madness etc.," she wrote. "I still don't see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch."

Candace Cameron Bure Also Blasts Olympics

Bure concluded, "In any case, I'm not buying it." Like Schneider, Bure blasted the Olympics.

"I love the Olympic Games..." she started out. "My husband is a two-time Olympic medalist. So is my brother-in-law and my father-in-law is a three-time Olympic medalist. And I have many friends that have competed in games over the years. And it's something as a kid I have always loved."

"To watch such an incredible and wonderful event ... and see the opening ceremonies completely blasphemed and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting," she said. "And it made me so sad... Trust me. It makes me mad. But I'm more sad. Because I'm sad for souls... I pray for my heart to break over what breaks God's heart..."

However, she's not calling for a boycott.

"As far as the games go, do what you want to do," she said. "You want to boycott? Boycott the games. I'm going to watch the games. I want to support the athletes. There are a lot of great Christian athletes competing as well. But I want to cheer them on. I want to see God getting the glory. And I'm going to watch... But if you feel a conviction not to watch, then don't."