Rob Schneider Breaks Silence After Daughter Elle King Blasts Him In Interview

Rob Schneider is breaking his silence after his daughter Elle King recently criticized him in a fiery interview with Bunnie XO. The comedian said he had nothing but love for his daughter.

He said that he wished that he was the father she needed him to be and that he was sorry.

"I wanna just tell my daughter, Elle, I love you and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed," he said on the Tucker Carlson Network Wednesday.

He also further expressed his love for his daughter. The comedian wished her the best in everything that she did, and he said that he didn't take her attack personally.

He said, "And clearly I wasn't and I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings. I love you completely — I love you entirely. And I just want you to be well and happy — you and your beautiful baby, Lucky. I wish you the best. I feel terrible and I just want you to know that I don't take anything you say personally."

Elle King Blasts Rob Schneider

He also disagreed with Carlson's assumption that he should go on the attack. Schneider said he wouldn't publicly attack his daughter, and he wanted her to continue to heal. He said, "If you love somebody completely, you just — I love her and all I want for her is to be happy and to heal from this."

Meanwhile, King blasted Schneider for sending her to fat camp as a kid. She said that it affected her emotionally.

"I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp," she revealed on Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn't lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly."

She also called him out for his views that he shares on social media.

"I disagree with a lot of the things that he says. You're talking out of your a— and you're talking s-t about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it's like get f-ked," she said. "He's just talking out of his a— and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says."