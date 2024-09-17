Rob Schneider Begs For His Daughter Elle King's Forgiveness

Nobody wins when the family feuds. Actor and comedian Rob Schneider knows this far too well. Currently, he finds himself incredibly remorseful over his strained relationship with his daughter Elle King. Moreover, he's taking to the public to beg for forgiveness.

Recently, Rob speaks with prominent conservative talking head Tucker Carlson on his podcast. There, he desperately attempts to get his daughter back to mend their bumpy relationship. He expresses immense regret for his various failures. Schneider regretfully recalls putting her through 'fat camp,' forgetting birthdays, among other things.

Now, Rob uses the public platform to plead for his daughter back. "I want to just tell my daughter, Elle ? I love you and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed, and clearly I wasn't," Schneider says. "And I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings. I love you completely... I just want you to be well and happy with you and your beautiful baby, Lucky."

Elle King Remains Distant From Rob Schneider Due to Their 'Toxic Relationship'

There's no real telling whether or not Elle King will forgive her father Rob or not. Given her initial complaints, it doesn't seem likely that this change will happen overnight, if at all. This comes on the heels of her blasting him on a podcast appearance herself. There, she recalls the icy environment she endures at the time. Moreover, she would often get in trouble with Schneider over very trivial matters. Oftentimes, it would be just as simple as talking too much. Consequently, she enters a bit of a rebellious phase because of how toxic the environment becomes in the household.

Elle King's biggest slant at Rob Schneider remains his very vocal stance against the LGBTQ+ community. She doesn't even want to hear any remote defense he could have of his view points. Rather, she distances herself from her dad completely. "I disagree with a lot of the things that he says," King says. "You're talking out of your ass and you're talking s**t about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights. And it's like, get f****d."