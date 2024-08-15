Rob Lowe Reveals His Lowest Moment That Caused Him To Get Sober

Rob Lowe has come a long way from his young and wild days. The actor has practiced a sober lifestyle for decades, and it all came when he hit rock bottom.

"Getting sober was an incremental decision," he told People. "It's baby steps until you're ready. You can't do it until you're really ready."

One low moment came when Lowe's sex tape went public. The tape showed him hooking up with two women at the Democratic National Convention. The actor faced instant backlash. "[The fallout] definitely changed my life at the time, and, in hindsight, I realized it was another step that led me to recovery and reevaluating my life," he says. "But the thing that really changed me was not being able to show up for my family and myself."

However, that wasn't Lowe's lowest moment. No, that came in 1990 when his grandfather had a heart attack. The actor wasn't there for his family and ignored a frantic call from his own mom. He said that he couldn't face it.

Rob Lowe Talks Getting Sober